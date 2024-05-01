Business Standard
May 1 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check state-wise list

Banks will remain closed in some states on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day and May Day

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Banks in India will be closed for up to 14 days in May 2024, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar schedule.

The RBI holiday list notes that on May 1, 2024, banks will remain closed in select states to mark Maharashtra Day and May Day.
Here is a look at the states where banks will be closed today.

State-wise list: Bank holiday on May 1

May 1 – May Day – (Wednesday)- Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, Bihar.

What is May Day?

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in certain countries and commonly referred to as May Day,  is an annual commemoration of workers and the labour movement, observed globally on May 1.

What is Maharashtra Day?

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra to commemorate the state's establishment.

Other holidays in May 2024

Date                  Occasion                                                                         States

May 7        Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Tuesday)              Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa

May 8        Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore(Wednesday)                        Bengal  

May 10      Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya                                              Karnataka

May 13       Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Tuesday)                        Srinagar

May 16       State Day (Thursday)                                                               Sikkim

May 20        Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Monday)                    Maharashtra

May 23        Buddha Purnima (Thursday)                                      Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Lucknow, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar

May 25     Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Saturday)  Tripura, Orissa

According to the Reserve Bank of India, bank holidays are categorised under these heads:

· Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday

· Banks' Closing of Accounts.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

