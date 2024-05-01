May 1 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check state-wise list

Banks in India will be closed for up to 14 days in May 2024, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar schedule.
The RBI holiday list notes that on May 1, 2024, banks will remain closed in select states to mark Maharashtra Day and May Day.
Here is a look at the states where banks will be closed today.
State-wise list: Bank holiday on May 1
May 1 – May Day – (Wednesday)- Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, Bihar.
What is May Day?
International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in certain countries and commonly referred to as May Day, is an annual commemoration of workers and the labour movement, observed globally on May 1.
What is Maharashtra Day?
Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is a state holiday celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra to commemorate the state's establishment.
Other holidays in May 2024
Date Occasion States
May 7 Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Tuesday) Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa
May 8 Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore(Wednesday) Bengal
May 10 Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya Karnataka
May 13 Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Tuesday) Srinagar
May 16 State Day (Thursday) Sikkim
May 20 Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Monday) Maharashtra
May 23 Buddha Purnima (Thursday) Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Lucknow, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar
May 25 Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha general elections 2024 (Saturday) Tripura, Orissa
