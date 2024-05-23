Business Standard
Schneider Electric Infra Q4 results: Net profit down 92% at Rs 3.28 cr

Total expenses rose to Rs 436.43 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 369.01 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a on-year decline of 92.68 per cent in net profit to Rs 3.28 crore in March quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 44.84 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Total expenses rose to Rs 436.43 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 369.01 crore in the same period a year ago.
The net profit in fiscal 2023-24 rose to Rs 172.03 crore, from Rs 123.63 crore a year ago.
Total income of the company in financial year 2023-24 rose to Rs 2,215.98 crore, from Rs 1,789.39 crore in 2022-23.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

