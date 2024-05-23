Business Standard
IndiGo Q4 results: Net profit zooms 106% to Rs 1,895 crore, revenue up 26%

IndiGo Q4 FY24 results: The company reported a 25.9% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations at Rs 17,825.27 crore, from Rs 14,160.6 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,894.82 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Net profit of the low-cost airline zoomed 106 per cent comapred to Rs 919.20 crore reported in the year-ago period.
The company reported a 25.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue from operations at Rs 17,825.27 crore, from Rs 14,160.6 crore.

Shares of Indigo closed trading at Rs 4,414.90 ahead of the company's quarter earnings report.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

