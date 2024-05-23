Business Standard
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 157 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4FY24 results: The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24

Vasudha Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 157.01 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 42.7 per cent rise in profit, compared to Rs 110.03 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations, however, dropped marginally by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,780.85 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 1,862.07 crore reported in the year-ago period.
The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement closed trading at Rs 795.70 ahead of the company's fourth quarter earning report.
Topics : JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

