Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ITC Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 5,121 crore, revenue flat

ITC Q4FY24 results: The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024

ITC

ITC

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer goods maker ITC on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,120.55 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company's net profit during the same period last year was Rs 5,335.23 crore.

The company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 19,446.49 crore for the January-March quarter. This was a 0.2 per cent dip in revenue compared to Rs 19,484.50 reported during the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid between July 29 - 31, 2024.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 442.75 on the BSE at 2:20 pm on Thursday following the release of the company's fourth quarter earnings report.


Topics : ITC Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon