ITC Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 4% to Rs 5,121 crore, revenue flat

Consumer goods maker ITC on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,120.55 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company's net profit during the same period last year was Rs 5,335.23 crore.

The company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 19,446.49 crore for the January-March quarter. This was a 0.2 per cent dip in revenue compared to Rs 19,484.50 reported during the year-ago period.

The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid between July 29 - 31, 2024.

Shares of ITC were trading at Rs 442.75 on the BSE at 2:20 pm on Thursday following the release of the company's fourth quarter earnings report.