Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 results: PAT jumps 10-fold to Rs 1.95 cr

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 results: PAT jumps 10-fold to Rs 1.95 cr

The BSE-listed company reported more than five-fold jump in total income to Rs 20.94 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 1.95 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs 16.89 lakh in Q3FY24.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) has reported a 10-fold jump in net profit for the October-December quarter on the back of a surge in total income.

The BSE-listed company reported more than five-fold jump in total income to Rs 20.94 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period driven by all-round growth across its entities, the company said in a statement. 

The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 1.95 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs 16.89 lakh in Q3FY24.

 

For the nine-month period, total income rose more than two-fold to Rs 43.24 crore against Rs 18.80 crore in 9MFY24. Net profit stood at Rs 7.5 crore in April-December FY25 compared to Rs 4.73 crore reported in 9MFY24, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Q3 result

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: Reports net profit of Rs 42.6 crore

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Ola electric

Ola Electric Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 564 cr, revenue drops 19%

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit jumps 89% to Rs 254 crore

Q3 result

Century Plyboards Q3 results: Net profit falls 6.1% to Rs 58.8 cr

Topics : Q3 results Educational institutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon