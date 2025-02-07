Century Plyboards Q3 results: Net profit falls 6.1% to Rs 58.8 cr

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 6.1-per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 62.7 crore in the year-ago period, owing to higher input and finance costs.
The revenue from operations grew 21.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,140.47 crore in the reporting quarter, up from Rs 937.4 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, driven by strong sales in the plywood and MDF segments.
The company's expenses rose to Rs 1,062.8 crore from Rs 862.5 crore a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.
Century Plyboards also incorporated a new subsidiary, Century Panels BV in the Netherlands, for laminate and MDF distribution.
The company completed the acquisition of Century Infotech Ltd as well, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd said in a statement: The plywood segment continues to perform exceptionally well, ranking among the fastest-growing segments in the building materials industry.
Shares of Century Plyboards on Friday closed 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 863 on the NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)