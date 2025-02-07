Ola Electric Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 564 cr, revenue drops 19%

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 564 crore for the third quarter of FY25. The company’s net loss widened from Rs 376 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Ola Electric reported a net loss of Rs 495 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.
Its revenue from operations in Q3FY25 dropped 19.36 per cent to Rs 1,045 crore, down from Rs 1,296 crore in the same period last year (YoY).
At the operational level, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss for the December quarter widened to Rs 460 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 301 crore in the same quarter last financial year.
“October saw strong performance fuelled by festival sales; however, the overall quarter was weak due to high competitive intensity and service challenges. We’ve fixed the service issues and, with our network expansion, turned the tide on market share and margins. In January, we’re back to market leadership with an expected gross margin of approximately 26 per cent, up from 20.4 per cent in Q3FY25,” Ola Electric said in the shareholders’ letter.
The company’s automotive gross margin improved by 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 20.8 per cent in Q3FY25, despite a 14 per cent Q-o-Q decline in revenue to Rs 1,075 crore due to intensified competition and festive discounts.
“This resilience was driven by a 1 percentage point (pp) Q-o-Q reduction in BOM costs and the benefit of PLI accruals across our product range, contributing to a 5 pp margin uplift. In Q3, these gains were largely reinvested to drive growth,” said the shareholders’ letter. “In January, we continued to see BOM reduction contributing 1 pp and discount reduction contributing 4 pp towards gross margin improvement. We expect Gen 3 savings to start coming in from February onwards, and gross margin through Q4 and beyond to continue improving. All these efforts give us a significant gross margin advantage over the competition, and if discount intensity remains aggressive, we will reinvest part of this into growth.”
In Q3FY25, Ola Electric’s consolidated Ebitda, excluding exceptional costs such as warranty and one-time employee-related expenses, declined to -29.2 per cent, compared to -19.4 per cent in Q2FY25. Similarly, the auto segment Ebitda, excluding exceptional costs, dropped to -18.5 per cent, from -12.8 per cent in Q2FY25. Excluding exceptional items, the key drivers impacting the movement in Ebitda included higher sales and marketing expenses during the festive season. Other factors included ongoing distribution network expansion and the adverse impact of operating leverage.
The company's total expenses stood at Rs 1,505 crore in the quarter under review.
For the nine-month period ending December 31, Ola Electric's consolidated revenue reached Rs 4,204 crore, reflecting a 17.7 per cent increase. However, the net loss for the period grew by 20.4 per cent, totalling Rs 1,406 crore.
The company said it expects its path to profitability to be driven by improvements in gross margin and optimisation of operating costs. This also includes operating leverage through product portfolio expansion, category expansion, and technology leadership.
Ola Electric said it maintained its leadership position through Q3FY25 with a 25.5 per cent market share (as per VAHAN data), driven by the company’s singular EV focus, strong product portfolio, and technology leadership.
Further to this, the company retained market share leadership in January 2025 (as per VAHAN data) with an uptick in gross margin of approximately 26 per cent (provisional and unaudited), up from 20.4 per cent in Q3FY25.
In December, Bajaj Auto claimed the top spot in EV two-wheeler sales with a 25 per cent market share, selling 18,276 units. TVS Motor followed closely with a 23 per cent share, selling 17,212 units, surpassing Ola Electric for the first time in months. However, Ola regained the top position in January.
The company also said that its in-house 4680 Bharat Cell is on track for commercialisation, and module-level testing for integration of these cells in its vehicles commenced in Q3FY25, with vehicle deliveries starting in Q1FY26. “The company will continue to invest in cell R&D and has commenced work on the Gen 2 NMC cell, which will have higher energy density, and LFP cells for automotive and battery energy storage systems (BESS) applications,” said the firm.