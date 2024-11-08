Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Shipping Corp Q2 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 291.44 crore

Shipping Corp Q2 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 291.44 crore

The shipping company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing

Q2

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Disinvestment-bound Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Friday reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 291.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The shipping company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

SCI's total income rose to Rs 1,491.23 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,161.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also increased to Rs 1,195 crore from Rs 1,113 crore earlier.

The shareholders of the company approved the dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share(face value Rs 10/-each).

 

SCI is the largest Indian shipping company and the only Indian firm engaged in the transportation of LNG.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shipping Corporation of India

SCI share price up 4% after in-principle nod for GIFT City subsidiary

Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India share falls 4% on weak Q4 performance

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's victory may not be good news for Pakistan and Bangladesh

snakes, wildlife, nature, baby rock python

Tamil Nadu govt declares snake bite as notifiable disease in the state

Ola Electric

Ola Electric posts revenue of Rs 1,240 crore in Q2FY25, up by 38.5%

Topics : Shipping Corporation Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon