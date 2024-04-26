Shriram Finance Q4 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 2,021.28 crore

On the other hand, net NPA stood at 2.70 per cent, a decrease from 2.72 per cent in the October to December quarter and 3.19 per cent during the January to March period of FY23.

Shriram Finance, the largest retail non-banking financial company in India, has reported a 57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 to Rs 2,021.28 crore as against Rs 1,288.18 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year, owing to a rise in income and improved asset quality.

During the period under review, the company’s total income also increased by 24 per cent to Rs 9,918.3 crore as compared to Rs 7,979.75 crore during the January to March period of 2022-23. Total Assets under Management as of March increased by 21.10 per cent and stood at Rs 2.25 trillion as compared to Rs 1.85 trillion as of March 2023 and Rs 2.14 trillion as of December 2023.

During the entire financial year, consolidated profit after tax increased by 23 per cent and was recorded at Rs 7,398.89 crore as against Rs 6,020.03 crore recorded in the previous year. Total income for financial year 2023-24 was up by 19 per cent to Rs 36,412.99 crore as compared to Rs 30,508.39 crore the previous financial year.

Consolidated Net Interest Income for the fourth quarter increased by 23 per cent and stood at Rs 5,543.47 crore as against Rs 4,533.63 crore in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated EPS (basic) increased by 57 per cent and was recorded at Rs 53.47 as compared to Rs 34.01 in the same period of the previous year.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) for the quarter reduced to 5.45 per cent, compared to 5.66 per cent in Q3 and 6.21 per cent during the Q4 of FY23.

On the other hand, net NPA stood at 2.70 per cent, a decrease from 2.72 per cent in the October to December quarter and 3.19 per cent during the January to March period of FY23. The company has a pan-India presence with a network of 3,082 branches and an employee strength of 74,645, servicing 8.39 million customers.