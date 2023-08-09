Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 cr in Q1 due to lower revenues

Total income of the company declined to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period

SJVN

SJVN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday reported an over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.75 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 609.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total income of the company declined to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab

SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power

State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity

Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1

Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit rises 33% to Rs 214 cr, revenues at Rs 3,877 cr

Hospitality firm EIH's net profit rises 61% to Rs 106 crore in Q1

Siemens net rises over 43% to Rs 424 cr in June quarter on higher revenues

Topics : SJVN Q1 results Revenue collection

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon