close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

South Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 275 crore

The bank's net interest income during the period went up from Rs 726 crore to Rs 830 crore, registering a growth of 14.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB) has posted a 23.3 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of financial year 24 to Rs 275 crore, up from Rs 223 crore during the same quarter last financial year, owing to improvement in credit quality.

The bank's operating profit during the period under review was seen up by 8.2 per cent from Rs 426 crore during the second quarter of financial year 23 to Rs 460 crore during the second quarter of financial year 24. During the period, the bank's gross non-performing asset came down by 71 basis points (bps) from 5.67 per cent to 4.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The bank's NNPA too dropped by 81 bps from 2.51 per cent to 1.70 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

"One major factor is significant improvement in credit quality in the overall book. Net interest margin, portfolio quality and customer addition all remained strongly positive during the quarter," said P R Seshadri, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank. Recovery and upgradation in NPA accounts increased from Rs 374 crore in Q2 FY23 to Rs 475 crore in Q2 FY24.

The bank's net interest income during the period went up from Rs 726 crore to Rs 830 crore, registering a growth of 14.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Its net interest margin (NIM) increased by 35 bps from 2.98 per cent to 3.33 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The bank's return on equity improved by 262 bps from 10.81 per cent to 13.43 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Its return on assets increased by 20 bps from 0.65 per cent to 0.85 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The bank's retail deposit grew by Rs 6,337 crore from Rs 87,111 crore to Rs 93,448 crore on a year-on-year basis, showing an increase of 7.3 per cent. Its NRI deposit grew by Rs 1,285 crore from Rs 27,500 crore to Rs 28,785 crore on a year-on-year basis, showing an increase of 4.7 per cent. CASA grew by 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis with growth in savings bank by 1.8 per cent and CD by 1.7 per cent respectively.

Gross advances grew by Rs 6,984 crore from Rs 67,963 crore to Rs 74,947 crore, showing an increase of 10.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The corporate segment went up by Rs 6,859 crore from Rs 20,632 crore to Rs 27,491 crore, showing an increase of 33.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, in well-rated borrower accounts. Its personal loan book grew by Rs 684 crore from Rs 1,423 crore to Rs 2,107 crore, showing an increase of 48.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The gold loan portfolio went up by Rs 2,087 crore from Rs 12,911 crore to Rs 14,998 crore, showing an increase of 16.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit surges 101% to Rs 668 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Nestle India Q3 results: Net profit surges 37% as key brands perform well

Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 764 cr

UltraTech Q2FY24 results: Net profit up 69% to Rs 1,281 cr, beats estimates

Havells Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 249 cr

Cyient Q2FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 132% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Topics : South Indian Bank Q3 results Indian banking sector

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon