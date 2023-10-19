close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

UltraTech Q2FY24 results: Net profit up 69% to Rs 1,281 cr, beats estimates

UltraTech, in its press statement, said cement demand maintained its positive momentum during Q2FY24

Ultratech cements

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country's largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, reported a 69 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24) on the back of volume growth and a higher cost base of a year ago. The company reported a 15 per cent increase in cement sold in India for the quarter under review.

UltraTech, in its press statement, said cement demand maintained its positive momentum during Q2FY24. "The company witnessed demand from all sectors, fuelled by government-led infrastructure, rural development and urban residential demand," according to the statement.

For the Q2FY24 period, profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 1,281 crore, up 69 per cent from a year ago. Net sales for the company were up 15.3 per cent year-on-year at Rs 16,012.1 crore. The company beat street expectations for both revenue and profitability. In a Bloomberg poll, 17 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 15,769 crore, and 18 analysts estimated Rs 1,334 crore.

Sequentially, the company reported a 24 per cent dip in PAT owing to a seasonally weak quarter.

UltraTech reported another quarter of steady growth in volumes of 15 per cent year-on-year at 25.66 million tonnes (MT). Volumes for the company's export markets were also up 58 per cent.

Reported Ebitda for the quarter under review was at Rs 2,718 crore, up 35 per cent from a year ago. Ebitda is Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation, and Amortisation.

UltraTech's Ebitda per tonne remained below the Rs 1,000 per mark; however, it witnessed a rise to Rs 956 per tonne, higher from Rs 808 reported a year ago.

In its outlook for the next two quarters, UltraTech said demand revival is imminent, especially during the festive season and the January-March peak construction period. Demand will also be led by pre-election spending, continued government push on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate development.

On its ongoing capacity addition, the company said 5.5 mtpa capacity has been commissioned during this financial year and the total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India stands at 132.45 mtpa. The statement added that work on the second phase of growth of 22.6 mtpa is in full swing and commercial production from all these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25/FY26.

Also Read

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Demand revival hopes, lower costs driving optimism for UltraTech Cement

ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Cement: Analysts remain selective on cement stocks

Cement shares in focus; UltraTech hits 52-week high, Ambuja surges 4%

Shree Cement to invest Rs 7,000 crore to add 12 million tonnes of capacity

Havells Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 249 cr

Cyient Q2FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 132% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Blackstone's Q3 profit drops 12% on weak asset sales, misses estimates

Coforge Q2 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 181 cr, revenue up 16%

Hindustan Unilever Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 2,657 cr; income up 3%

Topics : UltraTech Cement Q2 results Indian firms

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon