Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / SpiceJet posts Rs 26 cr profit in Dec quarter backed by high performance

SpiceJet posts Rs 26 cr profit in Dec quarter backed by high performance

The carrier had posted a loss of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago period

Photo: Pexels

SpiceJet also said that Rs 170 crore was spent for ungrounding of aircraft. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Budget airline SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 26 crore for the three months ended December 2024, helped by overall improved performance.

The carrier had posted a loss of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago period.

"Total revenue surged by 35 per cent to Rs 1,651 crore, driven by strong passenger demand, improved yields and enhanced operational efficiency. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at an impressive 87 per cent," the airline said in a release.

Total revenue stood at Rs 1,077 crore in the 2024 September quarter.

However, compared to Rs 2,149 crore reported in the three months ended December 2023, the total revenue is lower in the latest December quarter.

 

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet to re-induct grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet into ops

QIP

Adani Enterprises, Zomato, SpiceJet: 15 stks dip 27% below their QIP price

Spicejet

Delhi High Court tells SpiceJet to pay $2.67 million to lessor in a week

Spicejet

SpiceJet to bring 10 grounded Boeing 737 back into service by mid-April

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, Dec 31, 2024: RIL, Lupin, ITC, Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet

The results for the third quarter of the current financial year was scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

However, the meeting of the company's board of directors, through video conferencing, started at 1.30 pm and ended only at 11.50 pm on Tuesday, according to a filing made to the BSE at 12.51 am on Wednesday.

In the 2024 December quarter, the airline, which had been facing multiple headwinds, raised Rs 3,000 crore from qualified institutional investors.

"For the first time in a decade, the company turned net worth positive - an important milestone that underscores the success of our turnaround strategy. The past is behind us and we are now firmly focused on building a stronger, more resilient future for SpiceJet," its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the release.

The net worth stood at Rs 70 crore in the latest December quarter.

SpiceJet also said that Rs 170 crore was spent for ungrounding of aircraft.

The Revenue Available Per Seat Kilometre (RASK) stood at Rs 4.57 in the third quarter of this financial year.

"Strong demand and effective network optimisation are expected to drive a double-digit growth in RASKs during the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to the previous year," SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gensol

Gensol Engineering to sell US arm Scorpius Trackers for Rs 350 cr

Walmart

Walmart Q4 growth: Retail giant leverages Flipkart's Big Billion Days shift

Q3 result

HCG Enterprises Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 22.8% to Rs 7 cr

Renault

Renault beats profit forecast in 2024, warns on EU emissions rules

Q3 result

ReNew Q3FY25 results: Net loss widens to Rs 387.9 crore, income up 10%

Topics : SpiceJet Aviation sector airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon