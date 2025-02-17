Business Standard

HCG Enterprises Q3 result: Consolidated net profit rises 126% to Rs 7.75 cr

The company reported operational revenue of Rs 557.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 468.9 crore in the same period last year

HCG’s emerging centres witnessed strong growth, with the Kolkata centre expanding by 40 per cent and the South Bombay centre growing by 28 per cent | Photo: Shutterstock

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) reported a 125.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.75 crore during the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year ending December 31, compared to Rs 3.43 crore in the same period the previous year.
 
The company reported operational revenue of Rs 557.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 468.9 crore in the same period last year. This growth was driven by increasing volumes across modalities. Notably, the Oncology segment saw a 24 per cent rise, following the MG Hospital acquisition, the company stated.
 
HCG’s emerging centres witnessed strong growth, with the Kolkata centre expanding by 40 per cent and the South Bombay centre growing by 28 per cent.
 
 
“The South Bombay centre performed well despite challenges in the international business, which we expect to recover by the upcoming quarter. We are confident of robust growth in these centres, supported by strong brand creation, quality clinical talent, and increased awareness programmes for cancer care and diagnosis,” said Raj Gore, chief executive officer, HealthCare Global Enterprises.
 
“During the quarter, we consolidated operations for MG Hospital in Vizag. This acquisition has been instrumental in expanding our footprint in the region, allowing us to broaden our services and strengthen our presence in a key market for cancer care,” added Gore.

HCG reported a loss before tax (PBT) of Rs 3.30 crore in Q3, compared to a PBT of Rs 11.06 crore in Q3 FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 92.3 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Ebitda margins stood at 16.5 per cent.
 
“Guided by our vision of making cancer care accessible and affordable, we are committed to reaching over 50 per cent of cancer patients in India through our hub-and-spoke model. In addition to our existing centres of excellence (CoEs) in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, we are expanding our footprint by establishing multiple CoEs in Cuttack and Odisha,” said B S Ajaikumar, executive chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises.
 
On Monday, HCG shares opened at Rs 489 apiece, down 0.21 per cent on the BSE.

