Hyundai Q3 results: PAT falls 19% to Rs 1,161 cr, revenue at Rs 16,648 cr

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,648 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 16,875 crore in the year-ago period

Hyundai

Shares of the automaker were trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,639.55 apiece on BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 19 per cent to Rs 1,161 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The auto major had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,425 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,648 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 16,875 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the automaker were trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,639.55 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

