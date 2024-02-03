Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35%, misses forecast

Net profit fell to 9,164 crore rupees ($1.1 billion) in its fiscal third quarter from Rs 14,205 crore in the same period a year earlier, SBI reported in a stock exchange filing

SBI

Representational image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Saturday reported an unexpectedly steep 35% drop in net profit for the October-December quarter, weighed down by higher pension costs and wage revisions.

Net profit fell to Rs 9,164 crore ($1.1 billion) in its fiscal third quarter from Rs 14,205 crore in the same period a year earlier, SBI reported in a stock exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 12,987 crore for the quarter, according to LSEG data.

Profit was hit by a Rs 7,100 crore provision for wage revisions and pension costs, the bank said.

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Page Industries profits fall 24% in Q1 on poor demand, profits at Rs 158 cr

Insurance firm expected to act in fair manner, not for own profits: SC

Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners' Q3 net profits at Rs 116.19 cr

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

UPL Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net loss at Rs 1,217 crore

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: PAT down 24% due to Chennai floods

Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit surges 62% to Rs 1,870 crore

Topics : state bank of india uk State Bank of India employees sbi SBI Yono SBI stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon