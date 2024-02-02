Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.51 per cent up at Rs 2,524.70 apiece on the BSE

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 443 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2,732 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,491 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company said its domestic business revenues increased 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,415 crore in the October -December quarter this year.

Brazil's business grew by 26 per cent to Rs 312 crore, while the US business expanded by 6 per cent to Rs 274 crore in the third quarter.

German revenues for the October-December period witnessed a 12 per cent growth to Rs 270 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

