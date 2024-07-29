Strides Pharma reports profit of Rs 68.3 crore in Q1, revenue up 16%

Strides Pharma announced a market update during trading hours. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,033.75, rising 1.15 per cent on the BSE. Source: Strides Pharma Facebook

Bengaluru-based Strides Pharma Science reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 68.3 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 (FY25) ended June 30, according to the company. In the same period in FY24, the company registered a loss of Rs 9.4 crore. The pharma company reported revenue of Rs 1,085.7 crore, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“Our emphasis on profitability, efficiency, and growth has led to a strong performance across markets, allowing us to deliver superior returns ahead of the projected timelines for our FY25 outlook. We are confident of sustaining the momentum with continuous improvement in the quality of business,” said Arun Kumar, founder and executive chairperson, and Badree Komandur, managing director and group chief executive officer, Strides. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The company achieved critical thresholds of 20 per cent EBITDA margin, Rs 683 million of reported PAT, and 2.3 times of Debt/EBITDA ratio. The company has increased its focus on digitisation, automation, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) for better compliance and business outcomes,” Kumar added.

Strides Pharma EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew by 28.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 217 crore with an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent, a growth of 187 basis points (bps) annually.

As per the company statement, US revenues for Strides in Q1 FY25 stood at a quarter-high of $70 million (about Rs 586 crore).

Strides Pharma announced a market update during trading hours. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,033.75, rising 1.15 per cent on the BSE. Strides Pharma specialises in the production of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter drugs, and nutraceuticals.