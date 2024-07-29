Kalpataru Projects International Q1FY25 results: PAT falls 26% to Rs 84 cr

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Monday posted about 26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 84 cr for the June 2024 quarter, dragged by higher expenses.



It had clocked a profit of Rs 113 cr in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The company's total income rose to Rs 4,609 cr from Rs 4,259 cr in the April-June period of FY 2023-24.



The expenses surged to Rs 4,472 cr during the quarter from Rs 4,094 cr a year ago.



In a separate statement, the company said its order book was at Rs 57,195 cr as on June 30, 2024.

