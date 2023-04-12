TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

TCS' earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin grew 53 basis points for the quarter ended December 2022 to come in at 24.53 per cent, while margin during the quarter was aided by a currency tailwind of 70 basis points and 30 basis points of operational efficiency. The net profit came at Rs 9,959 crore, while the company reported revenue of Rs 58,229 crore in FY22.

The net profit for Q4FY23 has increased by 14.8 per cent to Rs 11,352 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 9,959 crore in Q4FY22. It is a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as India's top IT exporter saw firm demand for digital services despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.