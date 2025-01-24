Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Torrent Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 503 cr on strong India business

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 503 cr on strong India business

The company released its results after market hours. The stock was down 0.71 per cent to Rs 3,243 per share on the BSE

Torrent Pharma

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company’s revenues grew by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,557 crore, while its PAT grew by 17 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore. Photo: Shutterstock

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major Torrent Pharma reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 503 crore, driven by strong growth in its India business, which contributes over 50 per cent to Torrent Pharma’s consolidated turnover. The revenue grew by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,809 crore as markets like Brazil and the US experienced a decline.
 
Torrent Pharma stated that, adjusted for exceptional items, PAT growth for Q3FY25 is 35 per cent. No insulin contract manufacturing sales (for Novo Nordisk) were recorded during the quarter, but dispatches restarted in January 2025.
 
 
The company released its results after market hours. The stock was down 0.71 per cent to Rs 3,243 per share on the BSE.
 
For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company’s revenues grew by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,557 crore, while its PAT grew by 17 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore.
 
Torrent’s Q3FY25 India revenues were up 12 per cent to Rs 1,581 crore (approximately 56 per cent of Q3 turnover), as the company’s chronic business grew at 14 per cent compared to the domestic pharma market growth of 10 per cent during the quarter. The company has 20 brands in the top 500 brands in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM). Overall IPM growth in Q3 was around 8 per cent. For the year-to-date period, revenues from the India business were up 13 per cent to Rs 4,848 crore.
 
The strong India growth was, however, offset by a steep rise in the Brazilian real. As a result, Brazil revenues declined 7 per cent to Rs 291 crore, though constant currency revenues were up by 10 per cent. German revenues increased by 4 per cent to Rs 282 crore, with growth momentum continuing due to incremental tender wins coupled with better conversion of existing tenders.
 
US market revenues declined by 1 per cent to Rs 271 crore. During the quarter, the USFDA issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a voluntary action indicated (a positive sign) for the Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh. As of December 31, 2024, 26 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) were pending approval with the USFDA, and six tentative approvals had been received.

More From This Section

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 503 cr, misses estimates

early-bird results for Q3FY25

Godrej Consumer Products Q3: Profit drops 14% to Rs 498 cr, revenue up 3%

jsw steel

JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit declines about 70% to Rs 719 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit drops 18.6% to Rs 2,449 cr, revenue up 14%

Jonathan Hunt, CEO & Managing Director, Syngene

Syngene International Q3 results: PAT rises 17.6%, revenue up 10.6%

Topics : Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon