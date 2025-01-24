Torrent Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 503 cr on strong India business

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major Torrent Pharma reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 503 crore, driven by strong growth in its India business, which contributes over 50 per cent to Torrent Pharma’s consolidated turnover. The revenue grew by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,809 crore as markets like Brazil and the US experienced a decline.
Torrent Pharma stated that, adjusted for exceptional items, PAT growth for Q3FY25 is 35 per cent. No insulin contract manufacturing sales (for Novo Nordisk) were recorded during the quarter, but dispatches restarted in January 2025.
The company released its results after market hours. The stock was down 0.71 per cent to Rs 3,243 per share on the BSE.
For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company’s revenues grew by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,557 crore, while its PAT grew by 17 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore.
Torrent’s Q3FY25 India revenues were up 12 per cent to Rs 1,581 crore (approximately 56 per cent of Q3 turnover), as the company’s chronic business grew at 14 per cent compared to the domestic pharma market growth of 10 per cent during the quarter. The company has 20 brands in the top 500 brands in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM). Overall IPM growth in Q3 was around 8 per cent. For the year-to-date period, revenues from the India business were up 13 per cent to Rs 4,848 crore.
The strong India growth was, however, offset by a steep rise in the Brazilian real. As a result, Brazil revenues declined 7 per cent to Rs 291 crore, though constant currency revenues were up by 10 per cent. German revenues increased by 4 per cent to Rs 282 crore, with growth momentum continuing due to incremental tender wins coupled with better conversion of existing tenders.
US market revenues declined by 1 per cent to Rs 271 crore. During the quarter, the USFDA issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a voluntary action indicated (a positive sign) for the Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh. As of December 31, 2024, 26 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) were pending approval with the USFDA, and six tentative approvals had been received.