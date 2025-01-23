Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Syngene International Q3 results: PAT rises 17.6%, revenue up 10.6%

Syngene International Q3 results: PAT rises 17.6%, revenue up 10.6%

During the quarter, Discovery Services launched "China+1" pilots with large and mid-size pharma companies and converted them into long-term contracts. Growth signals stabilizing

Jonathan Hunt, CEO & Managing Director, Syngene

Jonathan Hunt, CEO & Managing Director, Syngene

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon arm Syngene International reported a 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company’s revenue from operations grew by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y.  The consolidated profit after tax in Q3FY25 stood at Rs 1,311 crore, while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,437 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew by 5.9 per cent, while PAT also increased by 23.56 per cent. Syngene International's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y.  During the quarter, Discovery Services launched “China+1” pilots with large and mid-sized pharma companies and converted them into long-term contracts. Growth signals stabilised U.S. biotech market dynamics, albeit delayed. CDMO performance strengthened, underscoring progress across core business areas.  ALSO READ: After Axis, HDFC Bank, investors eye ICICI Bank Q3 results; what to expect?  Commenting on the quarter, Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Limited, said, “Syngene’s third-quarter performance saw a return to growth across all business divisions that sets us up well for the next quarter. Now, our focus is on further business development and building the sales pipeline. The quarter also saw positive momentum in our CDMO division led by biologics.”  Deepak Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Syngene International Limited, added, “The third-quarter performance delivered year-on-year growth. Reported profit after tax (before exceptional items) for the quarter grew, supported by operating EBITDA margins that came in at 30.1 per cent, up from 27.1 per cent in the previous year. We continued to focus on investing in digital initiatives, new technologies, and commercial capabilities to drive growth.” Syngene reported steady performance in Development and Manufacturing Services, driven by biologics, supported by repeat orders from existing customers and new collaborations on integrated projects spanning drug development to clinical-stage manufacturing.  ALSO READ: HPCL Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit increases to Rs 2,543.65 cr  The anticipated recovery in demand for the second half of the year was delayed by approximately 8 to 12 weeks. However, Syngene has resumed growth this quarter and expects the momentum to carry forward into the fourth quarter of the financial year. Despite the challenges faced in the first half of the year, the company expects to close the full year with single-digit revenue growth and flat PAT. EBITDA guidance remains unchanged.

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit increases to Rs 2,543.65 cr

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Net profit falls 17.3% to Rs 1,470 crore

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Q3 results: Profit up 12% at $27.1 mn led by hotel bookings

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 results: Profit up 2.5% at Rs 1,413 cr, revenue rises 16%

Adani

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore

Topics : Syngene Syngene International Biocon revenues Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon