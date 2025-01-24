Business Standard

JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit declines about 70% to Rs 719 crore

JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit declines about 70% to Rs 719 crore

JSW Steel's revenue from operations declined 1.3 per cent to Rs 41,378 crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported that its consolidated net profit dropped about 70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 719 crore for the quarter ended December 31, compared to Rs 2,450 crore a year ago.  JSW Steel’s revenue from operations declined 1.3 per cent to Rs 41,378 crore, the company stated in a BSE filing.
 
The company reported a decline in third-quarter profit (Q3FY25), impacted by lower prices and subdued demand, which continued to affect the country's leading steelmaker.
 
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 928 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.  The company’s total income for the third quarter also trimmed to Rs 41,525 crore from Rs 42,134 crore a year ago.  "The profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 719 crore after considering an exceptional charge of 103 crore," the company said in a statement.
 
 
Jan 24 2025

