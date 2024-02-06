Sensex (    %)
                        
Trident Ltd Q3 results: Profit down 25% to Rs 109 crore on rise in expenses

Shares of Trident - which supplies products to department stores such as Shoppers Stop, D-Mart and Walmart - closed 2.6% lower after the results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Indian textiles firm Trident Ltd posted a nearly 25% drop in its third-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in expenses, even as consumers bought more home linen during the festive season.
Trident - which counts cotton as its primary raw material - said its total expenses jumped 16% for the quarter ended Dec.31, with costs of raw materials climbing about 9%. This ate into its profit, which fell to Rs 109 crore.
Shares of Trident - which supplies products to department stores such as Shoppers Stop, D-Mart and Walmart - closed 2.6% lower after the results.
India's festive season coincided with the third quarter, with consumers spending more on home linen items such as bedsheets. This helped Trident report a 12% jump in revenue to Rs 1,835 crore ($220.99 million).
The company, which is also engaged in manufacturing paper and chemicals, said revenue from its yarn and bedsheets segment rose about 25% and 36%, respectively, while its towels division fell 8%.
All three segments made up 86% of the total revenue.
 

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

