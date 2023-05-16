close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Tube Investments of India Ltd has recorded over 111.9 per cent jump on its profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 477.40 crore

Press Trust of India Chennai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tube Investments of India Ltd has recorded over 111.9 per cent jump on its profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 477.40 crore.

The city-based Murugappa Group firm had registered consolidated net at Rs 225.22 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated profit surged to Rs 1,325.06 crore from Rs 991.04 crore recorded a year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 3,823.42 crore from Rs 3,425.19 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the consolidated total income rose to Rs 15,107.98 crore from Rs 12,551.87 crore registered a year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, company chairman M A M Arunachalam said, "Engineering and metal formed products businesses continued their good performance in the fourth quarter as well."

"The bicycle industry continues to suffer from contraction in demand and our bicycle business worked towards cost reduction and improving operational efficiency...," he said.

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

IIFCL's net profit doubles to highest ever of Rs 1,076 crore in FY23

"Overall, the company has delivered excellent performance. Our subsidiaries -- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd and Shanthi Gears Ltd -- have registered strong performance and delivered strong results across segments," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tube Investments Q4 Results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coromandel International posts Q4 consolidated net at Rs 246.44 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Tube Investments of India records over 100% jump in Q4 consolidated net

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Kia to build new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

Image
2 min read

Infra lender NaBFID to sanction loan worth Rs 1 trillion this fiscal

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Infosys, bp deepen relationship to transform digital application landscape

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon