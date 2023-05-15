close

NSE net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 2,067 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,067 crore for the three months ended March.

National Stock Exchange

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,067 crore for the three months ended March.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 1,580 crore in the year-ago period, NSE said in a statement.

The consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,453 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, up 31 per cent from the year-ago period.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services and co-location facility, the exchange said.

Also, NSE's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23.

The final dividend would be subject to the approval of shareholders.

During the quarter under review, NSE contributed Rs 203.45 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (CSGF).

The object of the Core SGF is to ensure that sufficient funds would be readily and unconditionally available to meet settlement obligations of a clearing corporation in case a clearing member fails to honour the settlement obligations.

"The total Core Settlement Guarantee Fund stands at Rs 5,284 crore," the bourse said.

For 2022-23, the bourse's net profit increased to Rs 7,356 crore from Rs 5,198 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, income from operations rose to Rs 11,856 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 8,313 crore in FY22.

In 2022-23, NSE said it contributed Rs 28,989 crore to the exchequer of which STT (Securities Transaction Tax) comprised Rs 21,965 crore, Stamp Duty was Rs 1,987 crore, GST was Rs 1,655 crore, Income Tax was Rs 2,687 crore and markets regulator Sebi fee was Rs 695 crore.

In the last five years, cumulative contribution from NSE to national exchequer and Sebi works out to be Rs 98,268 crore, the exchange said.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

