Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 143 cr on higher NII

The small finance bank's net interest income grew 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore during the March quarter of FY'24

Q4

Net interest income also increased 75 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore during FY'24. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the January-March quarter buoyed by higher net interest income.
The bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services, had reported a net loss of Rs 52 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The small finance bank's net interest income grew 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore during the March quarter of FY'24.
For the full 2023-24 fiscal, Unity Bank's net profit grew 12-fold to Rs 439 crore.
Net interest income also increased 75 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore during FY'24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon