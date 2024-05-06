Unity Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 143 cr on higher NII

Net interest income also increased 75 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore during FY'24. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Unity Small Finance Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore for the January-March quarter buoyed by higher net interest income.

The bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services, had reported a net loss of Rs 52 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

The small finance bank's net interest income grew 55 per cent to Rs 281 crore during the March quarter of FY'24.

For the full 2023-24 fiscal, Unity Bank's net profit grew 12-fold to Rs 439 crore.

