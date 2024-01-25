Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vedanta Q3FY24 results: Net profit falls over 18% to Rs 2,013 crore

Vedanta Q3 results: The revenue of the company was up 4 per cent to Rs 34,968 crore during the quarter

Vedanta, vedanta q3 results

During the quarter, Vedanta paid dividends worth Rs 4,089 crore

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported an 18.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,013 crore in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24) as compared to Rs 2,481 crore in the same quarter in 2022. In the previous quarter, Q2FY24, the company had reported a loss of Rs 1,866 crore.

The revenue of the company was up 4 per cent to Rs 34,968 crore during the quarter. It was the company's highest Q3 revenue ever. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our strategic focus on substantial cost compression, paralleled by an impressive production ramp-up across businesses, has helped us to deliver remarkable performance," said Arun Misra, executive director at Vedanta.

During the quarter, the company paid dividends worth Rs 4,089 crore. 

"Our five-year average dividend yield stands 10 times higher than Nifty 50 companies. With a balanced capital structure through successful liabilities management at Holdco, Vedanta has a stronger balance sheet and will remain committed towards deleveraging and value creation," said Ajay Goel, chief financial officer at Vedanta.

The company also announced that its EBITDA margin was up by 507 basis points (bps) to 29 per cent in Q3FY24 as compared to Q3FY23. As compared to the previous quarter, the margin was up 438 bps. 

The company's shares closed 0.4 per cent in the green at Rs 263.55 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

TCS Q3FY24 results: Net profit up 2% to Rs 11,058 cr, revenue up 4%

Vedanta considering separate entities for businesses, says Anil Agarwal

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Infosys Q3FY24 results: Net profit drops 7.3%, revenue rises 1.3%

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 results: Net profit up nearly 19% at Rs 92 cr

Container Corp posts Q3 profit at Rs 331 crore on growing cargo volumes

JSW Steel Q3 result: Profit rises 5-fold to Rs 2,415 crore on strong demand

ACC Q3 results: PAT surges five-fold to Rs 527 crore, beats estimates

Punjab National Bank Q3 profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 2,223 cr

Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Limited Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Anil Agarwal Q3 results metal sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon