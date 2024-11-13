Wockhardt Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 16 cr, revenue at Rs 809 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 73 crore in July-September quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 809 crore for the second quarter as compared with Rs 753 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company were trading 0.63 per cent up at Rs 1,189 apiece on BSE.
