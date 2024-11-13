Business Standard
Wockhardt Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 16 cr, revenue at Rs 809 cr

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 809 crore for the second quarter as compared with Rs 753 crore in the year-ago period

Shares of the company were trading 0.63 per cent up at Rs 1,189 apiece on BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 73 crore in July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 809 crore for the second quarter as compared with Rs 753 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.63 per cent up at Rs 1,189 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

