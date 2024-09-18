Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ZEEL refutes Disney Star's $940 mn damages over failed ICC TV rights deal

ZEEL refutes Disney Star's $940 mn damages over failed ICC TV rights deal

ZEEL's stock fell 1.35 per cent to Rs 131.20 a piece on NSE

Zee, ZEEL

Source: Bloomberg

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star India on Monday filed a statement of case seeking $940 million in damages against Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) over the terminated ICC TV rights deal, the latter said in a stock exchange filing.

Star India, now Disney Star, is seeking damages in the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), said ZEEL in a stock exchange filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes after ZEEL missed the payment deadlines of the $1.4 billion deal with Star India. The Mumbai-based broadcaster had cited that it was not in a position to pay after it failed to meet its first $200 million payment.
 

Earlier, ZEEL had disclosed that Star India was pursuing damages in the ongoing arbitration process, which was yet to be quantified.

"The Company categorically refutes all claims and assertions made by Star including its claims for damages," said ZEEL in a statement. 

"The arbitration is at its initial stage and the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal is yet to determine if the Company is liable in any manner. The Company will, on merits, strongly contest all unfounded claims by Star and reserves all its rights,” the company added.

More From This Section

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI Alliance adds 7 Indian members including Infosys, AI4Bharat & Sarvam AI

amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from September 27, check top deals

pharma medicine drugs

Aurobindo to acquire remaining 49% stake in GLS Pharma for Rs 22.5 crore

solar energy, solar, solar panel

TPREL pledges Rs 75,000 crore to achieve 20GW solar capacity by 2030

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore through issuance Basel III-compliant bonds


ZEEL’s stock fell 1.35 per cent to Rs 131.20 a piece on NSE. 

Analysts that Business Standard spoke to, under the condition of anonymity, highlighted that the $940 million damages claim is significant, especially considering the company's current financial restructuring efforts. They agreed that it is too early to gauge investor sentiment, as there has been no major decline in Zee's share price, but the absence of any positive developments poses a threat.

In March 2024, this lawsuit was initiated, and later on, Star India presented its statement of case to the LCIA Arbitral Tribunal. Star India has asked for official confirmation that the agreement was validly terminated and is seeking damages to be determined according to the Tribunal's ultimate decision, the exchange filing said.

The original agreement between ZEEL and Star India was signed on August 26, 2022. The agreement had ZEEL as a key player in broadcasting major ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Under this, Star India would have sub-licensed the linear TV rights for the ICC Men’s tournaments to ZEEL for the 2024-27 cycle, which was later dissolved in August 2024, citing allegations of contractual breaches.

ZEEL claims that Star India violated the agreement and sought repayment of approximately $8 million, as stated in its earnings report for the December quarter.

Earlier, it had been reported that Disney Star is seeking to renegotiate the media rights deal with the ICC for the 2024-2027 cycle after a loss in its advertising revenue from the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in the US and West Indies.

Additionally, last month, ZEEL and Sony Pictures Network India together resolved and withdrew all their claims against each other over their failed $10 billion merger. ZEEL has also raised funds and cut its workforce to achieve better margins by 2026.


Also Read

Disney

Disney, DirecTV reach deal to restore programming to satellite TV users

Bob Iger

Palace coup: How Iger outmanoeuvred Chapek, returned to power at Disney

Disney

Satellite TV provider DirecTV's battle with Disney to reshape bundling

apple, apple logo

Apple set for music, TV streaming fight in India after deal with Airtel

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Deal with Disney marks new era in entertainment industry: Mukesh Ambani

Topics : disney Zee Entertainment Cricket Star India Star India Disney

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon