close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

The company, which counts billionaire Mukesh Ambani among its backers, is seeking a valuation of around $350 million in the new round, said one of the people

Bloomberg
Electric vehicles

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh


Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd. is considering raising about 7 billion rupees ($85 million) in a new funding round as the Indian electric cargo vehicle maker looks to ramp up its production and invest in new models, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company, which counts billionaire Mukesh Ambani among its backers, is seeking a valuation of around $350 million in the new round, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Some of its existing investors could tag along and sell their shares, the people said.
Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the fundraising could still change, the people said. Altigreen Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Saran confirmed to Bloomberg News that the company is in the midst of fundraising and targets to wrap it up by July.

Founded in 2013, Altigreen designs and manufactures electric cargo three-wheelers and has an annual production capacity of 55,000 vehicles, according to its website. The firm raised around 3 billion rupees in a series A round last year that was led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Ambani’s Reliance New Energy Ltd., Xponentia Capital Partners, Momentum Venture Capital and Accurant International also participated. 
© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth

We are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital, says Mukesh Ambani

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Ambani 1st among Indians, 2nd globally on Brand Guardianship Index 2023

Atomberg raises $86 mn in series C funding from Temasek, Steadview Capital

Smartwatch maker Noise seeks to raise $40-50 mn to expand in growing market

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees for 'reorganisation'

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each


Topics : Electric Vehicles fundings Mukesh Ambani

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Air India growing, hiring 600 cabin crew members, pilots every month: CEO

Air India
4 min read

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Vedanta
5 min read

Aditya Birla group to dilute stake in financial services arm via QIP

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

ONGC to invest Rs 1 trn in energy transition by 2030; net-zero by 2038

ongc, oil, oil field, natural gas, gas
3 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

chart
3 min read

Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new EV manufacturing destination

Tesla, elon Musk
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon