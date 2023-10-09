close
Ather Energy to make international foray in Nepal with flagship model 450X

The company plans to enter the international market with the export of its flagship model, 450X, to Nepal, it said in a statement

Ather Energy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it is foraying into the international market.
The company plans to enter the international market with the export of its flagship model, 450X, to Nepal, it said in a statement.
The plans to export the 450X model comes at a time when Nepal is shifting towards more clean mobility options.
A relatively smaller market as compared to its neighbours India and China, Nepal, however, presents a promising proposition for companies like Ather to understand new markets in terms of product performance and acceptability, the company said.
"While we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ather Energy Nepal Export Electric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

