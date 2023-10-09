Ather Energy to make international foray in Nepal with flagship model 450X

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it is foraying into the international market.

The company plans to enter the international market with the export of its flagship model, 450X, to Nepal, it said in a statement.

The plans to export the 450X model comes at a time when Nepal is shifting towards more clean mobility options.

A relatively smaller market as compared to its neighbours India and China, Nepal, however, presents a promising proposition for companies like Ather to understand new markets in terms of product performance and acceptability, the company said.

"While we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

Also Read Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds Focusing on budget-oriented buyers, Ather to launch 450S to gain mkt share From paperwork to passport: Atlys' digital leap in visa processing E-commerce firms scale up tech efforts for upcoming festive season Startup action on display amid shift in the Indian smart TV market Healthtech SaaS start-up Doceree raises $35 mn in series B funding Zepto tops startup list as most preferred workplace among professionals