ClickPost's AI agent Parth tackles non-delivery issues of ecommerce players

The company then deployed Parth, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice agent, developed by logistics intelligence platform ClickPost. An internal case study by the logistics firm, in partnership with MyMuse, said that the AI integration allowed the wellness firm to automate its NDR management. Consequently, 80 per cent of the company’s NDR cases are now resolved within a day’s time.

Traditionally, courier partners would notify brands about failed deliveries at the end of the day. Customer support teams would then manually contact shoppers to verify addresses, delivery preferences, availability, or alternate contact details, often delaying the next delivery attempt by two days.

Parth automates this process. The AI agent is triggered immediately after a delivery failure, calls the customer, gathers feedback, and updates courier partners in real time through ClickPost's logistics network integrations.

Increasingly now, companies are turning to conversational AI to tackle one of the sector's biggest profit drains: failed deliveries and return-to-origin (RTO) shipments. RTO refers to instances where an online order is shipped but fails to reach the customer, resulting in the product being returned to the seller, often due to failed delivery attempts, inaccurate addresses, or customer refusal.

"Failed deliveries are a huge challenge for direct-to-consumer brands. You (companies) spend heavily to acquire customers, but if 30 per cent of orders face delivery failures and a large share eventually become RTOs, profitability takes a direct hit," said Naman Vijay, co-founder and chief executive officer of ClickPost.

An analysis by Unicommerce, based on summer sales this year, found that brands were able to limit RTO rates to 17 per cent, compared to nearly 25 per cent during the corresponding period last year. The improvement happened on the back of deploying AI for delivery optimisation and customer communication to reduce fulfilment-related losses.

Parth currently resolves nearly 80 per cent of failed delivery cases within 24 hours and automates up to 90 per cent of delivery exception outreach, Vijay said.

According to Vijay, brands using the system can now reach over 80 per cent of affected customers on the same day of delivery failure, compared with less than 10 per cent earlier. More than half of contacted customers now engage with the AI agent, helping improve second-attempt delivery success rates. ClickPost estimates that brands using Parth have seen RTO rates decline by 15-20 per cent.

Vijay said that the company built its in-house AI agent, called Parth, to solve for unsuccessful deliveries. At present, alongside MyMuse, the agent is being used by several companies including Nykaa, The Souled Store, Borosil, Palmonas, and The Sleep Company.

The company launched the AI agent in 2025 and has since expanded the AI suite to include order confirmations, abandoned-cart recovery and customer support workflows. It invested around Rs 3-4 crore in building the platform and has dedicated nearly a quarter of its product and engineering workforce to developing AI-led logistics automation.