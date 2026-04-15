CoRover claims 1.8 billion users globally as it expands agentic AI platform

Ankush Sabharwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CoRover, showcased the metrics of becoming the most used conversational agentic AI platform “offering full-stack sovereign AI and enterprise AI globally”, backing it up with Google Analytics data showing usage of AI agents and assistants built on CoRover’s platform.

CoRover creates human-centric conversational platforms powered by generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) technology, including chatbots, avatars, and voice bots for chat platforms.

At the core of this growth is a consistent focus on building AI systems that are not only scalable but also practical in high-demand environments. CoRover currently records approximately 60–65 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 2–4 million daily active users (DAUs), indicating sustained engagement across diverse use cases. This adoption is supported by a network of more than 14,000 artificial intelligence agents and assistants deployed across industries such as banking, government services, travel, healthcare, and digital commerce.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Sabharwal founded the firm in 2016 along with Kunal Bhakhri, Manav Gandotra, Rahul Ranjan, and Suman Suri.

One of the defining aspects of CoRover’s journey has been its ability to process large volumes of real-time interactions. The platform has cumulatively handled more than 3 trillion interactions, highlighting its capability to operate at a scale that aligns with national-level digital ecosystems. This level of throughput demonstrates how conversational AI is evolving into a core layer of digital infrastructure.

A significant contributor to this expansion has been the platform’s multilingual and omnichannel capabilities. By supporting more than 100 languages and multiple formats, including text, voice, and video, CoRover enables organisations to deliver seamless and inclusive digital experiences across geographies, particularly in Tier-II, Tier-III, and rural regions.

Its AI agents are designed to automate not only customer interactions but also pre-sales and sales journeys, enabling enterprises to drive business growth and improve conversion outcomes. By integrating deeply with enterprise systems, these agents facilitate faster decision-making, intelligent recommendations, and continuous performance optimisation across the customer lifecycle.

Organisations deploying CoRover’s platform have reported up to 70 per cent reduction in operational costs by minimising manual processes and support dependencies.