Easy Home Finance raises $30 million in Series C led by Investcorp

The latest infusion brings the company’s total equity capital raised to more than $80 million and will be used to support its expansion across India’s fast-growing mortgage market.

“This equity raise is a statement of intent. We are building for scale — pan-India expansion, faster distribution, and deeper investment across product and talent,” said Rohit Chokhani, managing director, Easy Home Finance. “The participation of Investcorp, alongside continued support from Claypond and SMBC, our long-term shareholders, strengthens our ability to move faster and build bigger.”

This Series C round follows the company’s earlier $35 million Series B round led by Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital, alongside Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Asia Fund. Both investors have also participated in the latest round. The successive rounds of investment by the existing investors reflect sustained investor conviction as the company accelerates distribution, expands its market presence, and further deepens its technology capabilities across the home-loan lifecycle. Easy Home Finance’s shareholder base now includes a mix of global and domestic private equity funds, alongside prominent large family offices.

The round marks Investcorp’s entry into the mortgage-tech and lending sector in India, signalling a renewed focus on scaled lending franchises and long-duration investment opportunities in the Indian financial services landscape.

“India’s mortgage market continues to deepen, creating opportunities for fast-scaling institutions capable of addressing this large, under-served segment with operational discipline,” said Anshuman Goenka, partner, Investcorp. “Easy Home Finance has built a rapidly growing mortgage lending platform powered by best-in-class technology and a credit-first approach — critical foundations for long-term scalability.”

Rajeev Ranka, partner, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, said the firm is supporting Easy Home Finance as it scales its mortgage-tech franchise across India. “We see strong alignment in the company’s ambition and the opportunity ahead,” Ranka said.

Shekhar Garisa, managing director, Claypond Capital, said Easy Home Finance has consistently demonstrated momentum and clarity of execution. “We are pleased to continue supporting the company as it enters its next phase,” Garisa said.