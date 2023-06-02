close

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

Late-stage deals accounted for 55% of total investments at $1.2 billion, early-stage funding made up 39% of the share, with these startups raising $831 million

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Indian environment technology startups raised a total of $2.1 billion in funding in the financial year 2023, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.
This comes at a time when the startup world is going through a funding slowdown, which largely kicked in during the second half of 2022.
Late-stage deals accounted for 55 per cent of the total investments at $1.2 billion, while early-stage funding made up 39 per cent of the share with these start-ups raising $831 million.
First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

