Flipkart launches fourth grocery fulfilment centre in West Bengal

The fulfilment centre in Malda, around 340 km from Kolkata, is spread over 1.13 lakh square feet with a dispatch capacity of over 1 lakh units per day

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of its fourth grocery fulfilment centre in West Bengal.
The fulfilment centre in Malda, around 340 km from Kolkata, is spread over 1.13 lakh square feet with a dispatch capacity of over 1 lakh units per day.
It will cater to more than 7,000 orders per day across Berhampore, Malda, Siliguri and the north Bengal belt, and parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, including Bhagalpur, Deoghar, Munger, Purnea, Rampurhat and Saharsa.
The company claimed that the centre will generate more than 700 direct and indirect local job opportunities, while providing nationwide market entry for thousands of local sellers, MSMEs, and small-scale farmers in the region.
West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay welcomed the decision of Flipkart to launch its fourth grocery fulfilment centre.
"We are proud to welcome Flipkart's another grocery fulfilment centre in the state and foresee greater participation in the digital commerce space in the coming years. I hope our farmers and producers will reap the maximum benefit from this endeavour," the minister said.
Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, "Our commitment to next-day delivery ensures that local consumers have access to fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps, bringing the benefits and convenience of e-commerce into their lives by strengthening partnerships with local farmers and farmer producer organisations, MSMEs and other local businesses.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

