Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fund of Funds commits Rs 9,500 crore for startups, says Sidbi chairman

The commitment of Rs 9500 crore has led to over 100 AIFs raising Rs 56,000 crore more, he said at TiEcon Delhi 2024 conference here

S Ramann, Sidbi

SIDBI chairman S Ramann | Image: x @TiEDelhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SIDBI chairman S Ramann on Friday said that the Fund of Funds for Start-ups (FFS) has committed Rs 9,500 crore for the promotion of new ventures in the country.
The FFS was unveiled by the Prime Minister on January 16, 2016, in line with the Start-up India Action Plan. It has approved a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with SEBI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Introduced with a focused objective of supporting development and growth of innovation-driven enterprises, FFS facilitates funding needs for start-ups through participation in the capital of SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds.
The commitment of Rs 9500 crore has led to over 100 AIFs raising Rs 56,000 crore more, he said at TiEcon Delhi 2024 conference here.
 
"It's really a staggering figure. The ability of all of you (AIFs) to go out and bring in that kind of money from your foreign Limited Partners (LPs) convince the Indians to become LPs," he said.
Observing that AIFs space is getting more exciting, he said, there is still a lot of money to be tapped by fund managers.
Easy exit and further ease of doing business could help more capital to flow in from offshore, he said.
The interim budget for 2024-25 has proposed to extend the tax benefit offered to Startups, sovereign and pension funds, and certain investment units located at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City by one year till March 31, 2025.
"Certain tax benefits to start-ups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds as also tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units are expiring on 31.03.2024. To provide continuity in taxation, I propose to extend the date to 31.03.2025," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech last month.

Also Read

Sidbi commits over Rs 100 cr for entrepreneurship projects in Nagaland

Sidbi to raise Rs 10,000 cr from rights issue to expand equity capital

'Sidbi's outstanding to MFI sector to touch Rs 10,000 cr this fiscal'

Bihar govt, SIDBI join hands to collaborate on enhancing startup ecosystem

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more

The Ayurveda Experience secures $27 mn in funding led by Jungle Ventures

Flipkart planning to unveil quick commerce service in a couple of months

IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal invests $20 million capital in Zetwerk

OYO parent firm Oravel Stays plans to launch self-operated premium hotels

Large representation of Indian data differentiates us: Krutrim's Ravi Jain

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI SIDBI Startups Alternative Investment Funds GIFT City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon