Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal invests $20 million capital in Zetwerk

Gangwal is the last investor in the ongoing funding round of Zetwerk at $2.8 billion enterprise value

Rakesh Gangwal

The company's revenue more than doubled to Rs 11,448 crore in the financial year 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unicorn startup Zetwerk on Thursday said it has received $20 million (about Rs 165 crore) investment from IndiGo Airline promoter Rakesh Gangwal.
Gangwal is the last investor in the ongoing funding round of Zetwerk at $2.8 billion enterprise value.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are delighted to share that Rakesh Gangwal has invested $20 million in Zetwerk through Wheelhouse Venture Capital. Gangwal, with his extensive experience spanning several decades, brings invaluable insights into building businesses and iconic brands. His strategic guidance will be crucial in building Zetwerk into a generational company," Zetwerk said in a statement.
The company has raised $650 million to date, including the recent investment from Gangwal.
Zetwerk has posted a nearly six-fold jump in revenue to Rs 4,961 crore during 2021-22, mainly on account of companies looking for an alternate destination to China to make their products.
The company's revenue more than doubled to Rs 11,448 crore in the financial year 2023.

Also Read

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal may buy stake in SpiceJet? Shares soar

These 2 factors dragged SpiceJet 11% lower today after surging 19% Friday

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

IndiGo schedules system upgrade on website, app amid travel disruptions

OYO parent firm Oravel Stays plans to launch self-operated premium hotels

Large representation of Indian data differentiates us: Krutrim's Ravi Jain

Nasscom to bring 15 top-tier tech startups delegation to UAE next week

BigBasket eyes profitability in next 6-8 months, IPO in 2025: Hari Menon

From Settl. to Colive, co-living startups find room to double capacity

Topics : start- ups Investment IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon