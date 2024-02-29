Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt launches Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry to create database

It is envisaged that the registry will facilitate easy access and discovery, fostering collaboration and growth within the ecosystem

startups

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday said it has launched a platform, Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, to create a comprehensive database with details about all the startup ecosystem stakeholders under one roof across different categories.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal became the first person to register on the platform, signifying the government's commitment to nurturing India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Registry will act as a one-stop database with details on all startup ecosystem stakeholders under one roof across different categories," it said.
It is envisaged that the registry will facilitate easy access and discovery, fostering collaboration and growth within the ecosystem.
"This one-stop platform will house detailed information on all ecosystem participants, facilitating easy access and discovery,' it said, adding that the registry will include various categories of entrepreneurs, including those in the early stages of ideation, social impact ventures, and high-growth businesses that no longer fit the traditional startup definition, strengthening the overall startup base.
Each registered user will receive a unique ID and access a personalised dashboard to connect with relevant stakeholders and access resources.
"The Registry's launch has been linked with the Startup Mahakumbh festival being organised by the startup ecosystem which aims to bring together all the stakeholders to showcase entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation," it said.

Also Read

Over 50% DPIIT-recognised startups from tier-II and tier-III cities

Gujarat, Kerala, K'taka best states in nurturing startup ecosystem: DPIIT

Union min Piyush Goyal visits Tesla's manufacturing facility in California

Piyush Goyal, US trade rep Katherine Tai discuss trade boost in key meet

World recognizes India only option for large demand: Piyush Goyal

PE/VC exits surge 36% to $24.8 bn in 2023 amid declining investments

Media firm Dailyhunt in advanced talks to acquire India's X alternative Koo

Shadowfax raises $100 million from TPG NewQuest, Flipkart and others

Meeting with FM 'consultative' and 'positive': fintech, startup executives

Startups backbone of new India, it's our time under the sun: Piyush Goyal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal startup ecosystem government of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon