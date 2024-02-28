Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shadowfax raises $100 million from TPG NewQuest, Flipkart and others

It would use the funds to reinforce its middle-mile network and extend its last-mile delivery services to cover all 20,000 pincodes across India

Shadowfax

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shadowfax, the logistics firm, said it has closed its Series E funding round, securing $100 million in investments. TPG NewQuest led the round, with participation from existing investors, including Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), Flipkart, International Finance Corporation, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm, and Trifecta Capital.

Eight Roads Ventures, the company’s first institutional investor having invested in Shadowfax’s Series A round in 2015, also made a partial exit. This round encompasses a blend of primary, secondary, and venture debt financing, further strengthening Shadowfax's position in the market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Over the next 18 months, Shadowfax will utilise the raised funds to reinforce its middle-mile network. The funds would also help it to extend its last-mile delivery services to cover all 20,000 pincodes across India. Part of the raised funds will be used to develop state-of-the-art services for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, leveraging cutting-edge technologies. This would further enhance Shadowfax’s express delivery network.

"Our ability to capture a greater share of the market, even in a tough economic climate, is a testament to the core strength of our business,” said Abhishek Bansal, CEO of Shadowfax.

Amit Gupta, Partner and Head of India and Southeast Asia, TPG NewQuest, said: “We have been impressed with the tech stack they have built.”

“As the market evolves, we are excited for the company’s continued success as the preferred partner of choice for e-commerce,” said Shweta Bhatia, Partner & Head of Technology, Consumer & Financial Services Investments India, Eight Roads Ventures.

Ashish Dave, CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), said that the Shadowfax team has built a highly scalable platform and has continued to deliver even during challenging periods.

Shadowfax’s transition to a full-stack parcel business model has led to consistent Ebitda profits, with three consecutive quarters of profitability in the current financial year from April to December 2023. The firm said it is on track to achieve its first full financial year of positive Ebitda in FY24 (after accounting for ESOP costs).

Also Read

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

E-commerce firm Flipkart loss widens 45% to Rs 4,891 crore in FY23

Home safe in retirement, best online shopping: Top personal finance stories

Look forward to seeing our leaders steer us to new heights: Flipkart CEO

Record 1.4 bn visits during 'The Big Billion Days' festive sales: Flipkart

Meeting with FM 'consultative' and 'positive': fintech, startup executives

Startups backbone of new India, it's our time under the sun: Piyush Goyal

With Microsoft's support, this French co is gearing up to challenge OpenAI

Diversity in India's ecosystem aids Razorpay's global forays, says CFO

Blume Ventures invests $10 million in edtech firm Interview Kickstart

Topics : Shadowfax Flipkart Online shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon