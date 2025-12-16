Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, secured funds from large investors including SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala

Technology, Satellite, Navigation, space technology

The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, secured funds from large investors including SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, it said in a release.

Reuters Dec 16
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian space-tech firm Digantara Industries said on Tuesday it had raised $50 million in a funding round to develop indigenous space surveillance capabilities and strengthen its presence in the $60 billion global space monitoring and intelligence market.

The Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital, secured funds from large investors including SBI Holdings Japan, 360 One Asset, and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, it said in a release.

However, it did not disclose its valuation after this funding round.

Founded in 2020, Digantara builds homegrown hardware, software, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics for governments and defence agencies across India, the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, and Japan, with plans to expand into Europe by mid-2026.

 

Space traffic and debris management is an escalating concern for the global space industry, with low Earth orbit the most congested with human-made objects as it offers a balance between cost and proximity, making it a prime target for the rapidly growing commercial space sector.

The company also operates 'SCOT', a commercial space-surveillance satellite launched in January 2025, and is developing homegrown systems, with all hardware designed and manufactured in Bengaluru.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zepto

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

Dhanu Roy, Founder and Director of Right4Paws (Left) and Sameer Achan, Co-founder and Director of Right4Paws

Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

Aakash-Byju

Edtech firm Aakash seeks RBI clarity on funding used in rights issuepremium

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partnerspremium

(From left) Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

Licious crosses ₹100 crore monthly revenue mark for the first time

Topics : ISRO Company News space technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon