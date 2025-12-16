Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

The size of the IPO is likely to be about $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report

Zepto

Quick-commerce unicorn Zepto is set to file draft IPO papers via the confidential route, eyeing a $500 million issue as it gears up for a public debut next year. (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce (qcom) unicorn Zepto is likely to file the draft papers for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in the next 7-8 days, people in the know told Business Standard. The company is eyeing going public next year and is expected to submit its draft prospectus through a confidential route.
 
The size of the IPO is likely to be about $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report. The company is reportedly working with Axis Bank Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, and the India-based units of Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings Plc, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for submission of its draft prospectus.
 
 
The offer is expected to include a fresh issue as well as secondary share sales by existing investors, the report added. The company will use a majority of its proceeds to expand its qcom operations as competition in the sector is heating up.
 
As part of its IPO preparations, the Bengaluru-based company also recently converted itself from a private entity to a public limited company. According to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company has changed its name from Zepto Private Limited to Zepto Limited.
 
Zepto has been aggressively raising funding in the past few months. Last year, it raised $665 million in June, $340 million in August, and $350 million in November. This year, in October, it announced the closure of approximately a $450 million funding round at a $7 billion valuation.

More From This Section

Evera Cabs

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platformpremium

Dhanu Roy, Founder and Director of Right4Paws (Left) and Sameer Achan, Co-founder and Director of Right4Paws

Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

Aakash-Byju

Edtech firm Aakash seeks RBI clarity on funding used in rights issuepremium

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partnerspremium

(From left) Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

Licious crosses ₹100 crore monthly revenue mark for the first time

Topics : initial public offering IPO Zepto IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon