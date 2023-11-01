Indian startup funding winter shows signs of thaw as large deals resurface

After a prolonged period of muted investments, brought about by the so-called funding winter, a recent resurgence in large and mid-sized funding rounds has come as a welcome breather for Indian startups.
Notably, in October, Ola Electric raised a massive $385 million funding round in a mix of equity and debt, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, in the lead-up to its initial public offering (IPO). Before Ola, several others like Zetwork, Zolve, and InsuranceDekho, among others, also managed