close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Indian startup funding winter shows signs of thaw as large deals resurface

October saw a resurgence in significant funding rounds, setting the stage for a thaw in investment climate

investment, funding
Premium

The quarter saw several large $100+ million rounds from the likes of Perfios, Zepto, Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Zyber 365

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
After a prolonged period of muted investments, brought about by the so-called funding winter, a recent resurgence in large and mid-sized funding rounds has come as a welcome breather for Indian startups.

Notably, in October, Ola Electric raised a massive $385 million funding round in a mix of equity and debt, amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, in the lead-up to its initial public offering (IPO). Before Ola, several others like Zetwork, Zolve, and InsuranceDekho, among others, also managed
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

Indian startup funding fell 72% in H1CY23, funding rounds down 66%: Tracxn

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

Leaving legacy through brands built for India: Honasa's Ghazal Alagh

Taking a lead: Startups beat corporates in gender inclusivity race

Veteran entrepreneurs look to ramp up their bets in Indian startups

Google, Nvidia back startup that helps navigate AI chip shortage

STPI sets-up incubation hub to incubate 100 blockchain startups in 5 years

Topics : fundings Startup funding Indian startups Startups

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon