PhonePe calls off deal to acquire BNPL platform ZestMoney: Report

According to a report by The Economic Times (ET) released on Thursday, this will be a big blow to ZestMoney when the sector struggles with a cash and funding crunch. A person aware of the development was quoted in the report as saying, "The deal is off, the company boards and investors were made privy to the development over the last few days...PhonePe is not going ahead with the acquisition after months of due diligence."

After three months of discussions, PhonePe has called the deal to acquire buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform ZestMoney, a report on Thursday said. The announcement of the same will soon be made to the employees of ZestMoney.