close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PhonePe calls off deal to acquire BNPL platform ZestMoney: Report

The main reasons the deal fell out were lapses in due diligence, disagreement over valuation, sustainability of the business and the platform's shareholding structure

Business Standard New Delhi
PhonePe

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After three months of discussions, PhonePe has called the deal to acquire buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform ZestMoney, a report on Thursday said. The announcement of the same will soon be made to the employees of ZestMoney.
According to a report by The Economic Times (ET) released on Thursday, this will be a big blow to ZestMoney when the sector struggles with a cash and funding crunch. A person aware of the development was quoted in the report as saying, "The deal is off, the company boards and investors were made privy to the development over the last few days...PhonePe is not going ahead with the acquisition after months of due diligence."

The main reasons the deal fell out were lapses in due diligence, disagreement over valuation, sustainability of the business and the platform's shareholding structure. Reports also said that ZestMoney's valuation of $200-300 million might also be a reason for the deal not fructifying.
In September 2021, the company raised $50 million from Zip and was expecting to raise $100 million more. But it could not go ahead with the deal due to the global slowdown.

Founded in 2015, Bengaluru and Mumbai-based ZestMoney is backed by PayU, Ribbit Capital and Goldman Sachs.
The BNPL platform focuses mainly on large-ticket transactions and checkout of various e-commerce websites.

Also Read

PhonePe set to acquire fintech start-up ZestMoney for about $300 mn

PhonePe completes process to move domicile from Singapore to India

PhonePe in talks to raise $700 million at $12 billion valuation

A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner

Flipkart, PhonePe complete separation as fintech firm preps for fundraise

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts

Funding for Healthtech companies falls 55% to $1.4 bn in 2022: Tracxn

Programming platform CodeChef hives off from Unacademy amid funding crunch

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

GoMechanic Business acquired by a consortium led by Lifelong Group

Topics : PhonePe | ZestMoney | BS Web Reports | Startups | Companies

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PhonePe calls off deal to acquire BNPL platform ZestMoney: Report

PhonePe
2 min read

CRISIL lowers outlook on Adani Airport Holdings from 'stable' to 'negative'

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Edtech unicorn Unacademy lays off 380 employees in latest round of job cuts

Logo of Unacademy
2 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Rs 6,828-crore aircraft contract sanctioned for HAL in Maharashtra's Nashik

HAL Nashik
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani group pulls back on grand ambitions after the Hindenburg bombshell

Adani
6 min read

ZEEL, IndusInd Bank settle dispute paving way for Sony-Zee merger

Zee, ZEEL
1 min read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

google play
4 min read

Adani group met Pimco, BlackRock for potential private bond placement

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey to help Usha Martin wade through debt
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon