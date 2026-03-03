Pronto raises $25 million to expand instant-home services across cities

Daily bookings on the Pronto platform have grown from roughly 1,000 to over 18,000 over the last seven months, and the company is currently growing at over 20 per cent week on week.

The new capital will go towards hiring and training more professionals and deepening operations across existing markets and service categories over the next 12 to 18 months.

“The way Indian households find and manage domestic help hasn’t really evolved. It’s still referrals, uncertainty and a lot of frustration on both sides,” said Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive officer of Pronto. “We are very early in solving this problem and under no illusion about how much work lies ahead. But we know exactly where we are headed.”

Regarding expansion plans, Sardana said the focus of the company is on going deeper in existing markets.

The company said most households in urban India still find domestic help through word of mouth, neighbourhood WhatsApp groups, or a referral that comes with no guarantee the person will show up tomorrow. For the workers who provide these services — many of them women — the system is just as broken. They move between households with no fixed schedule, no certainty about next week’s income, and if something goes wrong on a job, there is rarely anybody to help.

Pronto said it was founded to fix both sides. Households get trained, dependable, background-verified professionals who show up when they are supposed to. The professionals get structured shifts, predictable pay and a company that has their back if things go sideways. Pronto now works with nearly 3,000 professionals and a core team of around 60.

“Pronto is turning a fragmented market into dependable home-services infrastructure, and it starts with Anjali’s founder approach — deep in the problem, grounded in customer and supply realities and decisive in execution,” said Rishi Navani, founder and managing partner of Epiq Capital. “Customers we spoke to were unequivocal: Pronto has become part of their routine, with strong trust in Pronto professionals and the quality of service; we’re excited to back Anjali and the team as they scale a trusted, high-quality standard for Indian households.”

Founded in 2025 by Anjali Sardana, the company connects households with trained, background-verified professionals for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing and basic meal preparation. The firm said it delivers dependable service for consumers while enabling more predictable earnings for workers.

The race to dominate India’s fast-emerging instant household help services market is intensifying, with other players such as Urban Company and Snabbit also betting big on this space. Snabbit has aggressively built a playbook focused on delivering helpers within 15 minutes across top metros. Urban Company, long known for its scheduled home-services model, has responded by sharpening its focus on instant fulfilment, according to sources.

Snabbit raised $56 million in total in 2025 from a consortium including Elevation Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and Bertelsmann. Urban Company, which listed successfully last year, has publicly signalled its readiness to deploy capital to defend its turf and respond to disruption from instant services.

India’s online home services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 18–22 per cent to reach ₹8,500–8,800 crore by FY30, driven by growing urban demand for convenience, reliability and speed, according to a report.

Following the widespread adoption of qcom, instant home services are emerging as the next frontier in India’s digital economy, creating a new habit loop for time-pressed urban consumers, says consultancy Redseer.