close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sequoia Capital sells entire 10.18% stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 cr

Venture capital company Sequoia Capital on Monday divested its entire 10.18 per cent stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 crore through an open market transaction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Venture capital company Sequoia Capital on Monday divested its entire 10.18 per cent stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Sequoia Capital through its affiliate Sequoia Capital India Investments IV offloaded the shares in Go Fashion (India).

Societe Generale, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 223, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and BNP Paribas Arbitrage were the buyers of the shares.

Sequoia Capital India Investments IV sold 54,98,875 shares at an average price of Rs 1,136.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 624.72 crore, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of the March quarter, Sequoia held nearly 55 lakh shares, equivalent to a 10.18 per cent stake in the Chennai-based firm.

Go Fashion (India) was listed on BSE and NSE in November 2021, after it successfully launched Rs 1,013.6-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers

Sequoia India renames itself as Peak XV Partners; to operate independently

Sequoia's Surge unveils 8th cohort of 12 start-ups across India, SEA

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Agritech startup Fuselage qualifies for Global Entrepreneurship Programme

Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

Cloud-lending startup Lentra raises $27 million in extended Series B round

EV startup River raises $15 mn in funding round led by Dubai's Al Futtaim

India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report

On Monday, shares of Go Fashion (India) plunged 4.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,136.50 per piece on the NSE.

Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand Go Colors.

Topics : Sequoia Capital Go Fashion E-commerce sellers

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hero MotoCorp to open 100 exclusive stores for premium models in FY24

Hero Motocorp
2 min read

Gangwal family may sell up to 8% stake in Indigo via block deals by July

indigo
3 min read

PB Fintech to wipe out accumulated losses in next 4 years on revenue growth

policybazaar
2 min read

Most Popular

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Rapido vs Delhi govt: SC stays permission for 2-wheeler taxi in Delhi

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon