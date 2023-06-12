Sequoia Capital sells entire 10.18% stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 cr

Venture capital company Sequoia Capital on Monday divested its entire 10.18 per cent stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Sequoia Capital through its affiliate Sequoia Capital India Investments IV offloaded the shares in Go Fashion (India).

Societe Generale, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 223, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and BNP Paribas Arbitrage were the buyers of the shares.

Sequoia Capital India Investments IV sold 54,98,875 shares at an average price of Rs 1,136.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 624.72 crore, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of the March quarter, Sequoia held nearly 55 lakh shares, equivalent to a 10.18 per cent stake in the Chennai-based firm.

Go Fashion (India) was listed on BSE and NSE in November 2021, after it successfully launched Rs 1,013.6-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India Protect small investors against profiteering by short-sellers Sequoia India renames itself as Peak XV Partners; to operate independently Sequoia's Surge unveils 8th cohort of 12 start-ups across India, SEA India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI Agritech startup Fuselage qualifies for Global Entrepreneurship Programme Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push Cloud-lending startup Lentra raises $27 million in extended Series B round EV startup River raises $15 mn in funding round led by Dubai's Al Futtaim India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report

On Monday, shares of Go Fashion (India) plunged 4.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,136.50 per piece on the NSE.

Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand Go Colors.