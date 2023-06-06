close

Sequoia India renames itself as Peak XV Partners; to operate independently

The rebranding happened after Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India and Southeast Asia decided to become independent firms with distinct brands

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
The venture capital firm Sequoia's India and Southeast Asia arm, which manages over $9.2 billion across 13 funds, on Tuesday announced that it is being renamed Peak XV Partners globally. The rebranding happened after Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China, and Sequoia India & Southeast Asia decided to become independent firms with distinct brands.
Shailendra Singh, managing director, of Peak XV Partners said, "It's a new beginning for us as Peak XV Partners, but unlike most beginnings, this is an opportunity for us to build on top of the foundation laid over the last 17 years. Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and Southeast Asia."

Over the years, the strategies for each of Sequoia's business has diverged and the scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict.
"This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve founders and Limited Partners in the best manner," the company said.

"We are seeing companies emerge from every region with global ambitions. The flexibility that comes with the new structure will open up an unbounded global opportunity and help create more value for our founders and LPs," Singh said.
Over the last 17 years, Sequoia India & SEA has raised 13 funds, and invested in over 400 startups, with 50+ companies valued at $1 billion and above. The portfolio has seen 19 initial public offerings (IPOs) and multiple successful mergers and acquisitions resulting in $4.5 billion of realized exits so far. The investment team is led by 11 managing directors with an average tenure of over 12 years at the firm.

"Peak XV Partners will continue to invest across stages (seed, venture, growth) and sectors like SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, climate tech, fintech, health tech and consumer. The firm will further strengthen its unique and industry-leading programs like Surge and Spark that has been very well received by founders," it said. 
First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

