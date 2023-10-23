E-commerce firm Flipkart loss widens 45% to Rs 4,890.6 crore in FY23

E-commerce firm Flipkart India Private Limited reported its consolidated revenues for the financial year 2022-23 as Rs 56,013 crore, a 9 per cent jump since the last financial year.

The Walmart-owned company further reported a net loss of Rs 4,890.6 crore during the same fiscal compared to Rs 3,371.2 crore, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. This is a 45 per cent increase from the last financial year.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 60,858 crore, an increase of 11.5 per cent from Rs 54,580 crore in the last fiscal. This included costs such as the purchase of stock in trade, employee benefit expenses, and finance cost.

"Net loss (standalone) for the financial year ending as on 31 March 2023 was Rs 48,393 million as against that of the previous year ending as on 31 March 2022 of Rs 33,624 million, witnessing an increase of 44 per cent in the net loss," said Flipkart's financial report.

The company reported various portfolio investments in the FY22-23 financial document. These include firms such as Kalyr Retail (22 per cent acquisition), Fonte Fashions (19 per cent acquisition), and Logisticsnow. Other such investments include Neuropixel.AI Labs, Health Arx Technologies, and Meradawai Private Limited. The total amount spent on such investments was about Rs 169 crore.

The statutory dues not deposited on account of any dispute with different forums such as the high court and commissioner of income tax amount to about Rs 605 crore.

Flipkart witnessed a record 1.4 billion customer visits during its flagship festival sales event "The Big Billion Days" (TBBD) 2023. The event, which started on 8 October (with early access for VIP and Plus customers from 7 October) and ended on 15 October, "received a great response from both customers and the extensive network of sellers across the country," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group.

Choices in smartphones, laptops, tablets, and home appliances indicated a strong premiumisation trend across India this year. Televisions, audio devices, smartphones, and grooming products were also among the leading choices. According to Flipkart executives, deliveries were made to remote places, such as Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat), and Longewala (Rajasthan). Flipkart's kirana partners delivered over 4 million packages in the first four days of TBBD 2023.

Week 1 of the 2023 festive season sale, which concluded on 15 October, saw online platforms clocking a gross merchandise value (GMV) of about Rs 47,000 crore, growing at 19 per cent over Week 1 of the 2022 festive season sale, according to the latest report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The firm said that high average selling price (ASP) categories steered Week 1 to a robust 19 per cent year-on-year growth.

According to Redseer's latest estimates, the Flipkart Group (consisting of Flipkart, Myntra, and Shopsy) continues to assert its leadership in Week 1 of the 2023 festive season sale. Redseer claimed that the Flipkart Group further gained market share over last year's sale to reach 63 per cent in GMV terms while also remaining the leader in volume terms. This was followed by Amazon, with a substantial market share. In volume terms, Meesho retained its second position, notably gaining market share in Week 1 of the 2023 festive season sale, with the share increasing to 25 per cent of the total orders, up from 21 per cent in Week 1 of the 2022 festive season sale.

Meanwhile, Walmart India Limited, which owns and operates 28 B2B (business-to-business) modern wholesale stores under the brand name of 'Best Price,' reported its revenues for the financial year 2022-23 as Rs 5,006 crore, a 7 per cent fall since the last financial year, according to Tofler. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 478 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 60 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 5,484 crore.